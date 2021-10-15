Test and Trace halted at lab after 43,000 people given false negative Covid tests

Test and Trace operations have been halted at a laboratory after around 43,000 people were issued with incorrect negative Covid-19 tests.

“We have recently seen a rising number of positive LFD results subsequently testing negative on PCR,” public health incident director at UK Health Security Agency, Dr Will Welfare said.

“As a result of our investigation, we are working with NHS Test and Trace and the company to determine the laboratory technical issues which have led to inaccurate PCR results being issued to people.”

Welfare added that the private laboratory based in Wolverhampton has suspended its testing while the investigation continues.

It is thought that most people impacted by the false tests are based in the South West of England.

It follows more people being told to get retested after a Covid-19 testing site in Berkshire earlier this month also issued false negatives, West Berkshire Council said yesterday.

“Over the past month, some PCR tests completed at Newbury Showground testing site have had results sent out that may have incorrectly shown as negative for Covid-19.

“If you took a PCR test between 3 and 12 October which was negative, we strongly recommends a retest for you and for any close contacts.”