Tesla: Former exec’s start-up snatches Moixa for undisclosed sum

Founded two years ago by former Tesla executive Kunal Girotra, Lunar Energy has snatched Moixa for an undisclosed sum.

Tesla ex executive-owned US electric home start-up Lunar Energy has snatched UK smart battery titan Moixa for an undisclosed sum.

Founded two years ago by a former Tesla executive, the US company will acquire Moixa’s software to ramp up the electrification of homes worldwide.

“At Lunar Energy, we have the exciting opportunity to deliver solutions on a global scale and accelerate the transition to all electric homes around the world,” said Simon Daniel, chief executive of Moixa and former Tesla exec.

To acquire the UK smart battery firm and start operations, Lunar Energy raised $300m in two funding rounds led by South Korean telecoms giant SK Group and US solar panel provider Sunrun.

“Lunar Energy’s hardware, paired with GridShare software for smart charging, fleet management and optimization, will provide a complete offering to our customers and help us deliver on our mission,” added Lunar Energy’s founder Kunal Girotra, who used to head Tesla Energy until 2020.