Teddington crowned best place to live in London

Teddington has been crowned the best place to live in London, according to The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide released this morning.

Richmond followed Teddington as the regional winner, but Stroud in Gloucestershire topped the list of all 78 areas assessed for the best place to live in the UK.

The guide assessed schools, air quality, transport, broadband speeds, green spaces, culture and the health of the high street to determine which would land the top spot.

“This guide has never been so important. The pandemic has taught us just how much we rely on our homes, our communities and our surroundings,” The Times and Sunday Times Property Editor, Helen Davies, explained.

“With working from home now common, it’s no surprise that many of us are reassessing our priorities and thinking hard about where we really want to live.”

Teddington was said to ‘nail the sweet spot’ with access to the City but with “unbeatable” options for outside exercise.

The impacts of the pandemic on our desire for green spaces was seen throughout the guide, as hill-located spots were particularly appreciated.

For example, other attractive options in the capital were Muswell Hill, Nunhead, Primrose Hill, Walthamstow and Winchmore Hill.

Outside of the city, the Surrey Hills in Surrey were the top spot for the South East of England.

“Our focus for this year has been community, countryside and convenience. It hasn’t been a year for big cities or small villages,” Davies added.

“Instead, it is small towns that have shone: big enough to have everything you need within walking distance and small enough for everyone to feel connected.”