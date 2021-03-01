Tech titans club together to launch climate change taskforce

Some of the UK’s largest tech firms are set to create a taskforce to tackle climate change with commitments to reach net zero and boost green investment.

The fifteen companies will work alongside the government’s sustainable business council to help with the move

The “Tech Zero taskforce” includes leaders of allplants, Bulb, Babylon, Citymapper, Faculty, Gocardless, Habito, Hopin, Moneysupermarket, Olio, Onfido, Revolut, Starling Bank, what3words and Wise.

Read more: Drax ditches plans for gas-fired power plants in climate push

It will be led by Bulb’s co-founder and chief executive Hayden Wood who will work alongside Andrew Griffith MP.

“Tech Zero will go beyond targets – we want to boost access to finance and make the UK the number one destination for green investment in the world,” Wood said.

The UK has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 ahead of the COP26 summit later this year. Former business secretary Alok Sharma was recently appointed president.

Read more: PM must pull G7 back from the dusty halls of diplomatic irrelevancy to tackle Covid, China & climate change

The tech bosses will launch their own summit in the next few months with an aim to get at least 1000 more companies to sign up before COP26.

“The UK is the tech capital of Europe so it’s great to see our pioneering tech companies come together to combat climate change,” Matt Warman, Digital Infrastructure Minister, said. “Through COP26 and the G7 we are taking a leading role to drive global action and we continue to support our digital sector to use its innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity to tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time.”