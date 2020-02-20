Tech jobs advertised in the UK plunged by half in 2019

The number of tech jobs advertised in the UK fell 52 per cent from mid-2019 to the end of the year, analysis published today said.

The research found there were 78,000 jobs listed on social network Linkedin that required skills in emerging technologies at the end of 2019, down from 162,000 in June.

The decrease was driven by a 64 per cent reduction in the number of advertised jobs for data analysts.

Read more: Permanent job numbers increased for first time in over a year following general election

Zahra Bahrololoumi, head of Accenture Technology in the UK & Ireland, said: “The drop in available roles listed could mean that businesses are dialling back on large-scale innovation projects.

“The second half of 2019 was one of uncertainty for the UK and businesses practices seem to have reflected that.

“However we would expect that number to bounce back throughout this year as companies look to innovate and grow through new technology initiatives.”

Employment surveys showed a positive uptick in hiring across the economy in January following the Conservative victory in December’s general election.

Read more: EU imposes tougher AI and data rules to curb tech giants’ power

The report said there were some bright spots, with demand for blockchain skills jumping 83 per cent across the country.

“There is a tremendous opportunity right now for businesses that have been proactive against the backdrop of uncertainty. Those that have sought new opportunities and embraced innovation are set to benefit in the long term,” Bahrololoumi added.

