Tech bosses and finance CEOs are using holograms to be in two places at once

C-suite execs have started using holograms powered by artificial intelligence to attend board meetings and events while remaining physically in other locations – for as much as £35,000.

Mike Blackman, the managing director of Integrated Systems Europe, an annual audiovisual conference, was one of the first to test the technology.

While at a conference in Oman, Blackman was able to beam his likeness into an award ceremony in Spain. He was able to interest the presenters of the Talent Knowledge Congress in Spain and “collect” his award.

Blackman said the experience of live streaming as a full body avatar was “highly innovative”.

The technology, developed by Hypervsn, allows people to live stream themselves to other locations with a “digital avatar”.

Alexander Staredetko, the communications leader at Hypervsn, said there had been an uptick in interest from City executives.

“We are noticing more interest in this solution from C-level executives and their teams”, he told City A.M.

“While our initial roll-out was among speakers at conferences, we are now seeing larger interest among C-level, board and sales pitch meetings and everyone involved in them”, Starodetko says.

The products are available to rent or buy and include both the software service and the hardware. Subscriptions for the software start at around £15,000 and purchasing the feel suite of options can cost £35,000.

To create an avatar, the technology captures a video of that person and then represents them as a hologram. It uses AI to make it appear 3D, adding special layers and visual effects.

The technology is currently on display in a showroom at London Bridge, with a hologram concierge called Luna.