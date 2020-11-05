Take the edge off the US election with a bourbon cocktail

With the Presidential election still dragging on, you could be forgiven for having somewhat frayed nerves right now.

Will it be resolved with decisive-enough wins in the outstanding states? Will it end up in the courts? Will it lead to the death of democracy and civil conflict?

As if 2020 was already stressful enough, without political uncertainty hanging over the world’s largest economy. My advice is to lean into the spirit of the American election with some American spirits. Whatever your mood, here are some bourbon cocktails to knock back while you wait for the results.

Seeking comfort in the stability of yesteryear? Why not try an Old Fashioned?

Ingredients: 60ml Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whiskey, 1 sugar cube, 2 dashes Angostura Bitters.

Method: Place the sugar cube in Old Fashioned glass and drip on the bitters, add a splash of water, and muddle until dissolved. Fill the glass with ice cubes and add the whiskey. Garnish with a cocktail cherry and a slice of orange.

Experiencing sour grapes? Have a New York Sour.

Ingredients: 60ml Maker’s Mark, 30ml lemon juice, 25ml simple syrup, 1 egg white (optional), 15ml of fruity red wine.

Method: Place the whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white (if using) in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, seal, and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Gently pour the wine over the back of a spoon, onto the surface of the cocktail, so that it forms a floating layer of red.

Want to get away from it all? Build a Paper Plane.

Ingredients: 30ml Maker’s Mark, 30ml amaro (traditionally Amaro Nonino Quintessentia), 30ml Aperol, 30ml lemon juice.

Method: Put all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, cover and shake, then fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon zest.

And if it’s all too much. Just drink Maker’s Mark straight from the bottle; currently available in a seasonally appropriate ugly Christmas jumper, which might raise your spirits.

• You can buy Maker’s Mark, Angostura Bitters and Amaro Nonino, and Aperol, from the Whisky Exchange.