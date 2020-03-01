Switzerland files criminal complaint over alleged use of crypto tech for US spying

The Swiss government has filed a criminal complaint over the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) allegedly using a Swiss crypto company as a front to spy on foreign governments.

The complaint is against unnamed persons for alleged breaches of the law governing export controls, Reuters reports.

Swiss company Crypto AG was secretly owned by US and German spy agencies and allowed them to use software.

“The office of the attorney general confirms it has received a criminal complaint by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) dated 2 February, 2020 regarding possible violations of export control law,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The crypto software supplied was reportedly used as part of “Operation Rubicon” where it was sold to governments around the world including Iran, Pakistan and Egypt.

The revelations, made last month by US, German and Swiss media, claim the technology had deliberate flaws for the spy agencies to exploit.

Switzerland is a neutral country so it could prove embarrassing if any investigation proves the government did not act on these allegations.

The attorney general’s office will review the spying complaint and evidence before deciding whether to launch criminal proceedings.

Seperately, pressure is building in the Swiss Parliament for it to launch its own investigation.

The Swiss government has already appointed a former Supreme Court Judge to investigate Operation Rubicon.

His report is due at the end of June.

The Economy Ministry, of which SECO, which oversees sensitive equipment exports, confirmed the complaint but would not elaborate.