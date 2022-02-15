Swedish EV maker Polestar to open research base in the Midlands

Polestar will open a research centre in the Midlands.

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Polestar announced today it will open a new research facility in the Midlands, creating employment opportunities for more than 800 people.

The firm, which has already a facility in the Midlands town of Nuneaton, has chosen the area once again because of the presence of both Formula 1 engineers and technicians working for luxury car makers such as Aston Martin and McLaren, the Financial Times reported.

“Our UK R&D team is one of Polestar’s greatest assets,” said the company’s chief executive Thomas Ingenlath. “Their mix of engineering and technological expertise enables us to develop advanced, light-weight sports car technology with a creative mindset and a spirit that embraces innovative engineering. This will set Polestar apart in the years to come.”

The company is currently working on developing the Polestar 5 model, which will have Polestar’s own proprietary technology including a bonded aluminium platform.

