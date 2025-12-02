Swan EndoSurgical Appoints Veteran Robotics and MedTech Leader Erik Todd as Chief Executive Officer

Swan EndoSurgical, an emerging leader in flexible endoluminal surgical robotics, today announced the appointment of Erik Todd as its Chief Executive Officer. Erik joins Swan following more than 25 years of leadership at Stryker Corporation, where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Robotics and Enabling Technologies division.

Erik brings deep experience scaling next-generation robotic platforms, building high-performance global engineering organizations, and driving innovation across endoscopy, minimally invasive surgery, and digital/AI-enabled enabling technologies.

Swan EndoSurgical is backed by Revival Healthcare Capital and Olympus Corporation and is focused on delivering a fully integrated flexible endoluminal robotic platform for complex gastrointestinal interventions.

“Erik is an accomplished and respected leader in surgical robotics,” said Justin Ballotta, Managing Director at Revival Healthcare Capital and Head of Post-Investment Value Creation. “With a proven track record of scaling sophisticated robotics platforms from concept through commercialization, Erik brings a global perspective, strategic rigor, and a deep appreciation for clinical needs making him the ideal leader for Swan.”

“The appointment of Erik to Swan EndoSurgical as the CEO marks a pivotal step in advancing our shared vision for endoluminal robotics,” said Bob White, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Olympus Corporation. “Together, we are committed to transforming gastrointestinal care through breakthrough robotics, empowering physicians, and delivering safer, less invasive solutions for patients everywhere.”

Erik Todd, Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am excited to join Swan EndoSurgical and help advance endoluminal surgery. Building on the foundation created by Swan, Revival, and Olympus, we can address unmet needs in advanced GI interventions using robotics, visualization, and flexible access. I look forward to collaborating with Olympus, health care professionals, and our teams to develop, deliver, and scale meaningful innovations for patients around the world.”

About Swan EndoSurgical

Swan EndoSurgical is an innovative start-up co-founded by Revival Healthcare Capital and Olympus that is focused on the development of endoluminal surgical robotics with the aim to create effective treatment of lesions or tumors in the GI tract relative to current therapeutic options. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.swanendosurgical.com or contact info@swansurg.com.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp.

About Revival Healthcare Capital

Revival Healthcare Capital is an investment firm focused on the MedTech sector. Revival specializes in transformative external innovation partnerships and other opportunities where its team of experienced operators and investors believes it can provide leadership, resources, and deep sector insights – beyond its capital – to further support companies’ growth strategies. For additional information, visit Revival’s website at www.rvlhc.com or contact info@rvlhc.com.

