Fashion retailer Superdry has poached a senior Marks & Spencer director to be its new chief financial officer.

Shaun Wills, who has served as the finance director of M&S’s beleaguered clothing and home division since 2018, will join Superdry at the end of April.

Wills, who has worked in the retail sector for 30 years, previously held the finance chief role at Superdry between 2012 and 2015, when the company was called Supergroup.

Benedict Smith, interim chief financial officer at Superdry, will remain in his role over the coming months to ensure an orderly transition period.

Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton: “ After a thorough process to identify a new CFO, led by our independent director Alastair Miller, Shaun emerged as the outstanding candidate for the role.

“Over the past three years, he has gained experience as a finance director at the very highest level in retail at M&S, and he knows our brand and business well. This will be invaluable as we emerge from the challenges of Covid and accelerate the reset of Superdry.’

Wills added: “’I am delighted to be returning to Superdry, a world class brand which I am really passionate about.

“This is a great opportunity to work with the board, Julian and all the team to accelerate the reset of the business and restore Superdry to its rightful position as a leading global brand.”

