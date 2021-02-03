'Super' Mario Draghi accepts mandate to try and form the next government in Italy

The Italian President has given a mandate to former European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi to form a government in Italy.

Draghi will now have to hold talks with political parties to try and muster support in parliament for an administration that will be tasked with handling the twin coronavirus and economic crises battering Italy.

Read more: Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to resign tomorrow, as his coalition crumbles

The coalition government led by Guiseppe Conte collapsed collapsed last weeks and talks to salvage it have since come to nothing.

European stock markets cheered news of Draghi’s return and a subsequent government of national unity, but the euro largely shrugged it off.

“Draghi’s acceptance of a mandate and indications of a majority backing him will likely be welcomed by markets and may give some further support to European assets,” ING said in a note to clients.

Draghi was dubbed “Super Mario” as head of the ECB for steering the currency bloc through the euro crisis in the mid-2010s.

Draghi was replaced at the ECB by former International Monetary Fund boss Christine Lagarde.

Read more: Von der Leyen under pressure to resign as EU Commission President over vaccine debacle