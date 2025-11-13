Strada and Syndio Launch Comprehensive Pay Transparency Solution to Help Organisations Achieve Compliance and Unlock Competitive Advantage Through AI

Strada, a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, today announced a strategic collaboration with Syndio, the pioneer in AI Decision Intelligence for Pay. Together, they will help organisations achieve pay compliance and harness AI to build smarter, fairer compensation strategies.

The new pay transparency solution from Strada and Syndio combines service excellence with advanced technology infrastructure to help organisations meet evolving pay transparency requirements and embed fairness across the workforce. It brings together Strada’s global, platform-agnostic advisory framework, proven delivery model, and ongoing professional services with Syndio’s industry-leading technology, including its groundbreaking AI-native solution, Syndi™, which delivers real-time pay recommendations within everyday collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

“The best solutions address multiple challenges at once,” said Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio. “Together with Strada, we’re helping HR leaders move beyond the old trade-offs: pay competitively or maintain equity, ensure compliance or drive innovation. Our AI-powered technology foundation, combined with Strada’s expertise, makes it possible to achieve all of these simultaneously.”

As the EU Pay Transparency Directive deadline approaches in 2026, multinational organisations are under pressure to both achieve compliance and modernise their compensation practices. The Strada and Syndio collaboration provides a comprehensive solution to address both priorities – bridging the gap between compliance readiness and long-term strategic transformation.

“Pay transparency is one of the most significant cultural and regulatory shifts in modern employment,” said Frank Leistner, SVP of Global Partnerships at Strada. “Our collaboration with Syndio brings together the best of both worlds: Syndio’s enterprise-grade technology platform and Strada’s expertise in organisational structure, process, and change. It’s a holistic solution that helps HR leaders move beyond compliance to drive cultural transformation while embedding fairness and accountability across their workforce.”

The solution leverages Syndio’s trusted technology suite, including PayEQ® and Global Pay Reports, used by more than 350 companies to analyse pay for over 10 million employees. Using HR, payroll, and compensation data across job levels, locations, and employee profiles, these tools help identify inequities and model corrective actions. Strada’s experts build on this technology foundation, aligning job architectures, job profiles, and compensation frameworks to ensure clean, structured data that enables accurate reporting and maximum value. They will also guide organisations through the cultural and communications aspects of compliance, helping leaders educate employees and roll out transparency initiatives effectively.

Key services include:

Advisory and optimisation services: Aligning job architectures, compensation frameworks, and ensuring organisational data readiness for accurate reporting and sustainable outcomes.

Aligning job architectures, compensation frameworks, and ensuring organisational data readiness for accurate reporting and sustainable outcomes. Technology enablement: Seamless implementation of Syndio’s pay equity and AI-native decision intelligence solutions.

Seamless implementation of Syndio’s pay equity and AI-native decision intelligence solutions. Change management and communication: Supporting employee engagement and education to drive lasting cultural change.

Supporting employee engagement and education to drive lasting cultural change. Global reach, local expertise: Drawing on Strada teams in more than 180 countries with deep knowledge of regional regulations and cultural expectations.

As global momentum around pay transparency accelerates, Strada and Syndio offer HR leaders a trusted path forward by combining consulting excellence with advanced technology to drive both compliance and competitive advantage.

About Strada

Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organizations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com

About Syndio

Syndio is the industry pioneer in Decision Intelligence for Pay, helping global organizations make smarter pay decisions they can trust. Using Syndi™, the company’s first AI-native solution, teams get precise, instant pay recommendations embedded in their workflows, helping them retain talent, hire more effectively, and manage compliance risk. More than 350 leading companies rely on Syndio’s solutions to guide compensation decisions for over 10 million employees across 100 countries. Learn more at www.synd.io.

