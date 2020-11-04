Stobart Group impresses with cargo operation despite loss

Stobart Group reported an underlying pre-tax loss of £16.1m in the first six months of the year, it was announced this morning.

The infrastructure company posted a loss just £600,000 worse than in the same period last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in Stobart Group fell 0.3 per cent as markets opened this morning.

The London Southend owner said that while passenger numbers had shrunk due to the disease, its cargo operation had benefitted.

In total, the group reported a loss of £77.4m, largely due to £55m non-cash loss on acquisition of Stobart Air and Propius.

Stobart is in the process of selling the division, with talks ongoing. As part of the process, it is engaging actively with parties interested in acquiring its stake and with Aer Lingus to enter a new commercial arrangement beyond December 2022 as part of this process.

Across the six month period the firm’s revenue fell a third from £69.3m to £46.7m.

Its aviation division saw revenue shrink 48.9 per cent to £13.5m, while Stobart Energy revenue fell over a fifth to £33.2m.

Although passenger flights resumed in due, the government’s travel quarantine policy meant that numbers fell 89.5 per cent over the period, to 124,500.

“Whilst passenger travel has been severely disrupted by lockdowns and evolving quarantine arrangements, London Southend Airport has benefited from uninterrupted income from its global logistics operation”, chief executive Warwick Brady said.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity hailed Stobart Group’s “impressive” performance in an “unprecedented” situation.

“During the period it acted swiftly to bolster liquidity and reduce cash burn, in order to emerge from this crisis in the best possible position”, they said.

The group has £119.1m of cash and undrawn banking facilities following its £100m capital raise in June.