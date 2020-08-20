Steve Bannon charged with fraud conspiracy over US-Mexico border wall funding

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to a fundraising campaign to support the building of the US-Mexico border wall, the US Justice Department said today.

Read more: Ex-Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon considers Daily Telegraph purchase

Trump’s former White House chief strategist was arrested on charges that he defrauded donors to an online drive to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

The US Justice Department said Bannon and three others were behind a scheme to defraud thousands of donors to a crowdfunding campaign that raised $25m (£19m) to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

More to follow.