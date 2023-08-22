Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Stepping Stones to Sustainability – Improve your supply chain in 5 steps  

Introduction

Sustainability is increasingly high  on people’s agenda and has become  a buzz word in business circles.  Measurable performance and  tangible outcomes are becoming  the standard across all sectors. 

But what does this really mean in  practice, and how do you make  your business more sustainable in a  meaningful way?  

We break sustainability challenges  down into manageable chunks to  help our clients meet their ESG  aspirations and to help them to take  action on climate change and social  injustice through the way that they  operate.  

Our Stepping stones to  sustainability series will walk you through practical services  that we can offer to help you  make efficient and effective  changes, and ultimately build  more purpose and impact into your organisation.

Improve your supply chain in 5 steps

Being a better business can be a  challenge, particularly when you  think about all the interactions that  you have no control of through your  supply chain. You may have set a  net zero target and taken steps to  clean up your act, but all businesses  have a range of suppliers that might  not be doing the right thing, and  therefore conflict with your values  and aspirations.  

Being on top of your relationships  with your suppliers can reap  dividends in terms of the impact  your business has on society and  the environment as well as on your  bottom line.  

So what can you really do to have an  impact on your supply chain?  

#1 What are your  priorities? 

Be clear about your values  and what you want from your  suppliers. Work out what your  priorities are, then develop a plan  to help you meet these through  your dealings with your suppliers.  If you want to reduce your scope  3 emissions*, you will need to  work with suppliers who are more  environmentally conscious.  

*Scope 3 emissions are those emissions  that you are indirectly responsible for, e.g.  through your procurement of goods and  services 

#2 Focus on your values

Build your values and aspirations  into your procurement processes. You could think about building  in additional points for those  companies that meet higher  social and environmental  standards, like B Corps and  social enterprises, into your  procurement scoring systems or  looking to only appoint suppliers  whose values align with yours.  

#3 Get to know your suppliers

How much do you know about  them and how they operate? If  you are concerned about fair pay  you can require your suppliers  to pay a living wage. Think about  putting supplier questionnaires  and codes of conduct in place  to help you get to the bottom of  how your suppliers measure up to  your values and priorities. 

#4 Reporting  and audit 

When you review or renew your  contracts with suppliers, think  about building in additional  reporting and audit rights to  allow you to keep a track on how  they perform and whether they  continue to meet your needs. 

#5 Build strategy

Contact us to find out how we can  help you to look at your supply  chain in a more strategic way.

Making a profit is core to all businesses but our goal is to combine this with a real social purpose. Our values are pivotal to us, they shape our decisions and the way we live and work. 

We focus on positive social impact as much as we focus on being a successful law firm. Our top tier legal advice is coupled with a real desire to drive change and we were the first UK law firm to achieve B Corp certification, awarded to businesses that balance purpose and profit. 

Today, our clients are diverse – from corporate household names, to public bodies, to start-ups. We’re also the firm of choice for thousands of charities and social enterprises. We continue to lead the market we helped to shape. 

Bates Wells challenges what is possible in legal expertise delivery.

