Stepping Stones To Sustainability – Green your employment culture in 5 steps 

Introduction 

Sustainability is increasingly high  on people’s agenda and has become  a buzz word in business circles.  Measurable performance and tangible  outcomes are becoming  the standard across all sectors. 

But what does this really mean in  practice, and how do you make  your business more sustainable in a  meaningful way?  

We break sustainability challenges  down into manageable chunks to help  our clients meet their ESG aspirations  and to help them to take action on  climate change and social injustice  through the way that they operate.  

Our Stepping stones to  sustainability series will walk you through practical services that  we can offer to help you make  efficient and effective changes, and  ultimately build more purpose and  impact into your organisation.

Green your employment culture in 5 steps

Employers will have a key role in  driving forwards the UK’s sustainability  agenda. Climate-conscious employers  can create systemic positive change  whilst attracting and retaining the best  employees by building a sustainable  workplace culture. Green clauses  can be used in employee handbooks  and contracts to enshrine climate  responsibility across your organisation,  from board level to each individual  employee. 

#1 Green employment  culture 

Your employee handbook can set  the tone for ambitious climate and  environmental action involving every  employee and be a tool for promoting  your organisation’s sustainability  commitments. For example, your  organisation could introduce: 

A sustainable commuting policy  encouraging employees to walk, cycle  or use public transport to reach the  office; 

A flexible working policy (working  from home and flexible hours have  been shown to reduce individual and organisational carbon footprint);  and/or 

A holiday policy which appropriately recognises employees who choose domestic holiday destinations or use sustainable modes of travel.

#2 Objective Setting 

Consider assessing employees against  sustainability objectives and targets  during performance appraisals. To  reward sustainable decision-making, you  could introduce performance conditions  that provide for part of a share-based  incentive award if ESG targets are met.  

#3 Knowledge and Development

Consider including information about  your organisation’s sustainability  targets and practice and employee  expectations in the induction process  and offering training to all employees  in environmental issues relevant  to their roles. You could introduce  a clause in employment contracts  requiring the employer to provide,  and the employee to participate in,  a range of sustainability education  and awareness-raising interventions,  which will empower them to actively  participate in your organisation’s  sustainability ambitions. 

#4 Climate Leadership and Engagement

Consider introducing sustainability  ambassadors within senior  leadership, ensuring accountability,  and incorporating environmental  considerations into organisational  values. You could also introduce  an environmental whistleblowing  provision to your whistleblowing  policy that facilitates reporting of any  conduct that detrimentally impacts  your organisation’s sustainability  ambitions or causes damage to the  environment. 

#5 Pensions 

An employee’s pension is likely to be  the biggest investment that they make  in their lifetime, and it’s also a key tool  to create positive sustainable impact.  Having a sustainable pension is one  of the most powerful things we can do  to protect the planet (and could be 21  times more effective in cutting carbon  than giving up flying and becoming  vegetarian combined). Consider  assessing your organisation’s pension  scheme’s investments and, if needs  be, switching to more sustainable or  ethical investment options. 

