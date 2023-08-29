Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Stepping Stones To Sustainability – Green your employment culture in 5 steps

Introduction

Sustainability is increasingly high on people’s agenda and has become a buzz word in business circles. Measurable performance and tangible outcomes are becoming the standard across all sectors.

But what does this really mean in practice, and how do you make your business more sustainable in a meaningful way?

We break sustainability challenges down into manageable chunks to help our clients meet their ESG aspirations and to help them to take action on climate change and social injustice through the way that they operate.

Our Stepping stones to sustainability series will walk you through practical services that we can offer to help you make efficient and effective changes, and ultimately build more purpose and impact into your organisation.

Green your employment culture in 5 steps

Employers will have a key role in driving forwards the UK’s sustainability agenda. Climate-conscious employers can create systemic positive change whilst attracting and retaining the best employees by building a sustainable workplace culture. Green clauses can be used in employee handbooks and contracts to enshrine climate responsibility across your organisation, from board level to each individual employee.

#1 Green employment culture

Your employee handbook can set the tone for ambitious climate and environmental action involving every employee and be a tool for promoting your organisation’s sustainability commitments. For example, your organisation could introduce:

A sustainable commuting policy encouraging employees to walk, cycle or use public transport to reach the office;

A flexible working policy (working from home and flexible hours have been shown to reduce individual and organisational carbon footprint); and/or

A holiday policy which appropriately recognises employees who choose domestic holiday destinations or use sustainable modes of travel.

#2 Objective Setting

Consider assessing employees against sustainability objectives and targets during performance appraisals. To reward sustainable decision-making, you could introduce performance conditions that provide for part of a share-based incentive award if ESG targets are met.

#3 Knowledge and Development

Consider including information about your organisation’s sustainability targets and practice and employee expectations in the induction process and offering training to all employees in environmental issues relevant to their roles. You could introduce a clause in employment contracts requiring the employer to provide, and the employee to participate in, a range of sustainability education and awareness-raising interventions, which will empower them to actively participate in your organisation’s sustainability ambitions.

#4 Climate Leadership and Engagement

Consider introducing sustainability ambassadors within senior leadership, ensuring accountability, and incorporating environmental considerations into organisational values. You could also introduce an environmental whistleblowing provision to your whistleblowing policy that facilitates reporting of any conduct that detrimentally impacts your organisation’s sustainability ambitions or causes damage to the environment.

#5 Pensions

An employee’s pension is likely to be the biggest investment that they make in their lifetime, and it’s also a key tool to create positive sustainable impact. Having a sustainable pension is one of the most powerful things we can do to protect the planet (and could be 21 times more effective in cutting carbon than giving up flying and becoming vegetarian combined). Consider assessing your organisation’s pension scheme’s investments and, if needs be, switching to more sustainable or ethical investment options.

