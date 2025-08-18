Stephen Kinnock quizzed on his dad’s calls to ditch two-child benefit cap

Kinnock jokingly suggested that his father should “contact Rachel Reeves” with his stances on welfare policy. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Stephen Kinnock said that discussions in government around scrapping the two-child benefit cap are “ongoing”, when asked about his father Lord Kinnock’s calls to ditch the policy.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the health minister said: “Decisions about the Budget, decisions like that have major financial implications, they are a matter for the Chancellor.”

“She will be bringing forward the Budget in October, so I’m sure you’ll agree it would be wrong for me to start speculating about the Budget at this time.”

There has been no official confirmation as of yet that the Budget will be in October again this year.

On Sky News, Kinnock jokingly suggested that his father should “contact Rachel Reeves” with his stances on welfare policy.

Back in July, Neil Kinnock called for a wealth tax to fund the policy, sparking an ongoing debate around whether the government is really considering the controversial levy.

On Monday morning, the junior Kinnock emphasised that, “as things stand, lifting the two-child benefit cap is not government policy”.

Asked about the public interventions on policy direction from Lord Kinnock, he said: “Dad’s a former leader of the Labour party and he’s got strong opinions on a wide range of things.”

“But, as I say, there is only one person right now who is making decisions about how the Budget will look, of course working closely together with the Prime Minister, and the rest of the Cabinet, and that is Rachel Reeves.”

“If my dad has views about these things he’s of course always welcome to contact Rachel. I’m sure she’d be happy to have a chat with him.”

Labour’s welfare headache

Without making cuts to welfare spending, the Chancellor faces the prospect of having to raise taxes on businesses, individuals, or both.

In June, Keir Starmer u-turned on plans to make savings on welfare, ultimately adding £5bn to the bill.

At the time, Stephen Kinnock said he backed Labour MPs who opposed government plans to make welfare savings, and that it is to the PM’s credit that he was able to “listen and engage” on the issue.

The policy has been a contentious holdover from the previous Conservative government, with MPs on the left of the Labour Party threatening to rebel if the leadership did not change tack.

And Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader being talked up in government as the de facto leader of the opposition, has come out against the policy.

Farage’s stance leaves the Labour leadership in the uncomfortable position of being positioned to the right of Reform on this issue.