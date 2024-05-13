Starmer pledges to ‘rebuild our economy’ with decade-long local growth plans

Firing up the UK’s regional prosperity will be key to Labour’s plans to “rebuild our economy”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he called for mayors to deliver 10-year local growth plans.

The Labour leader met with his party’s fresh slate of newly-elected mayors, including London’s Sadiq Khan and Manchester’s Andy Burnham, as he outlined efforts to develop a “gold standard” for delivering local growth alongside Labour’s proposed national wealth fund.

Speaking in the West Midlands, Starmer said his government would partner with regional administrations across England and committed to devolving powers on transport, skills, housing, planning, jobs and energy, alongside long-term integrated funding settlements.

He said Labour would empower local leaders to implement their own growth plans; establish a national skills body; build 1.5m homes, including new towns, and reform planning laws.

“My government would rebuild our economy hand-in-hand with local leaders,” he said. “That is why boosting growth across every region will be top of the agenda for our devolution plan.

“With our sleeves rolled up and plans already being developed before a general election, Labour will be ready from day one. We’ll turbocharge growth across our towns, cities and regions, put more money in people’s pockets and improve living standards across Britain.”

The party will deliver new legislation which will mean a bespoke strategy in each area to drive investment and growth, as part of Labour’s so-called ‘Take Back Control Act’, including a new statutory obligation on all devolved areas to create a local growth plan

Starmer, alongside deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, confirmed that the next Labour manifesto will include a focus on driving regional growth, and told the group of mayors that they will be a core part of making that happen.

At the local elections on May 2, the party won a slate of mayoralties including a record third term in the capital, unseating Tory mayor Andy Street in the West Midlands, and gaining power in the North East, East Midlands and Rishi Sunak’s area of York & North Yorkshire.

Khan argued that “Labour has been delivering for Londoners, swimming against the tide of a Tory government who seem determined to choke growth in our country”.

He said: “I’m excited about the moment of maximum opportunity a Starmer-led government working with a Labour mayor presents. We’ll deliver 150,000 good jobs and a thriving economy in our capital as we continue to build a fairer, safer, greener London for everyone.”

But Conservative chairman Richard Holden said: “The worst thing Labour could do for regional growth is hike up taxes across the country. For that reason they should immediately rule out both the business rates and council tax revaluations they have opened the door to.

“We are boosting regional growth and creating thriving communities, investing over £15 bn in projects across the UK and backing 75 towns through our long-term plan.”