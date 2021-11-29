Staffing challenges biggest issue for hoteliers as firms introduce ‘golden hellos’ to entice new workers

Hoteliers believe increasing labour costs and a shortage of staff are the most weighty challenges to be faced by the sector over the next five years.

Soaring staff costs were pegged as the biggest issue for 59 per cent of hotel bosses while a shortage of skilled labour troubles 54 per cent of those surveyed by Deloitte.

Hospitality firms have struggled with a mass exodus of staff from overseas, who returned home amid the pandemic and following Brexit.

“Like so many industries reliant on skilled workers, hoteliers are looking for more ways to attract and retain talent,” Andreas Scriven, head of hospitality and leisure at Deloitte, said.

“Some have even turned to ‘golden hello’ financial incentives, demonstrating just how unusual the current climate is.”

Scriven added: “The hospitality industry is more than twice as likely as others to experience recruitment challenges, so it is unsurprising to see this identified as the biggest threat to the sector’s recovery.”

Some hotels have been forced to slash their capacity as there are not enough staff on deck to have all rooms filled.

“Despite labour concerns, overall optimism amongst senior hospitality figures for the future of the industry has improved since last year. In this time, we’ve seen consumers return with gusto to hospitality following the lifting of restrictions over summer, and this level has remained high.”

London is the second most attractive European city for hotel investment in 2022, preceded by Amsterdam, Deloitte’s analysis also found.