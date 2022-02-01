Staff at financial watchdog back action over pay

Employees at the UK’s financial watchdog have voted to go on strike over proposed changes to pay and benefits at the agency.

Unite the union said members who work at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action, with 87 per cent supporting the plans.

This means that Unite can now proceed to a full industrial action ballot.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary officer, said: “The employees are telling FCA bosses that the proposed changes are damaging and destroying any remaining goodwill the staff had.”

“It is time for the FCA management to come to the negotiating table and ensure they avoid damaging the important work of the regulator.

“Unite will sit down and negotiate through ACAS as soon as the FCA agrees; the ball is in FCA’s court now.”

“While the proposed cuts at the regulator is good news for fraudsters and rip-off merchants, it is bad news for people with savings, loans, mortgages and pensions as experienced and committed staff are being forced out of the door.”

“The new FCA CEO, Nikhil Rathi, should be waging war on malpractice in the financial sector, not on his own staff.”

It comes after members complained about changes being introduced as part of an overhaul to pay bands at the FCA.

The watchdog said the new rules will see pay rise for those on the lowest pay but the union says bonuses have been scrapped, meaning overall pay levels have fallen.

Unite has asked for formal recognition by the FCA, like the Bank of England and Pensions Regulator do, however this has been refused.

The next step will be to hold a formal statutory ballot if chief executive Mr Rathi refuses to come to the negotiating table, Unite added.

Staff turnover has increased as a result and led to significant growth in trade union membership, according to the union.

An FCA spokesperson told PA: “The proposals in the consultation would ensure the FCA continues to provide one of the best, if not the best, employment packages of any regulator or enforcement agency in the UK.

“Under the proposals, most colleagues will receive base salary rises of at least 5% this year and 4% next, with many receiving significantly higher amounts.

“In particular, around 800 of our lowest paid colleagues would receive pay rises this year of, on average, £3,800.”