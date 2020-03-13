St Patrick's Day: London celebrations canned due to coronavirus

London’s St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled after performers dropped out due to mounting fears over the outbreak of coronavirus.



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said this morning that key performers were no longer able to take part in the annual Irish celebration.

Khan said he was “incredibly disappointed” that the parade – which was due to kick off on Sunday morning at Hyde Park Corner before heading to Whitehall – has been cancelled.



The St Patrick’s Day festival in Trafalgar Square on Sunday has also been scrapped.



The Republic of Ireland has closed schools and colleges and banned indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people in response to the outbreak. Northern Ireland’s schools and colleges will remain open for the time being.



Scotland has also banned events with more than 500 participants, however yesterday Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet suspend mass gatherings.



Khan said: “London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations are an annual highlight for so many people. So I am incredibly disappointed that this year’s event has had to be cancelled as key performers and parade participants are no longer able to take part due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.



“London’s Irish community makes a huge contribution to our great city. I recognise that the unavailability of key performers and parade participants leaves no choice but to cancel.



“I know this will be extremely disappointing news for so many Londoners and visitors to our capital.”

