Square Mile and Me: JMW Solicitors London boss John Andrews on making it in law

John Andrews, head of London at JMW Solicitors

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, we speak to John Andrews, head of London at JMW Solicitors, as the Manchester-headquartered firm celebrates its five-year anniversary in the capital

What was your first job?

I was a shelf-stacker at my local Sainsbury’s in Hampton, Middlesex. I started at 16 and didn’t leave until I was 21. The pay was just £3.55 per hour but it was very handy during my university days. I had hoped to work for Marks & Spencer – they paid better – but they wouldn’t have me!

What was your first role in the legal sector?

I completed my articles, now known as a training contract, at a firm based in Richmond and Twickenham. Two years after qualifying I was made a partner and I stayed there for 25 years.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in law?

I originally wanted to be a policeman, but while studying at the London School of Economics I realised that I wanted to be a lawyer. I had an inspiring lecturer called Michael Zander who embodied everything that I thought the law should be. He was intelligent, smart and no-nonsense.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I love the vibrancy. Our office is a stone’s throw from Bank station, and I have a smile on my face every morning when I walk up the steps to Princes Street while en route to Kings Street. It has been particularly pleasing to see a buzz return to the City since the end of lockdowns.

And one thing you would change?

When I started my career, there seemed to be a lot more small and medium sized family-run businesses based in the City and West End. A return to this sort of entrepreneurship would be fantastic.

What’s been your most memorable lunch?

Believe it or not, my most memorable lunch took place this month! On 7th May, after a lifetime of being a Manchester United fan, I spent four hours in the company of former manager Ron Atkinson at the Football Writers association lunch, which JMW sponsored.

And any business faux pas?

I was once introduced to a potential client over lunch and spent the entire meeting calling him David when his actual name was Richard. He was too polite to correct me.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Without a doubt, receiving my practising certificate from Lord Justice Donaldson. I was the first person in my family to go to university, and so there was enormous pride from my parents and grandmother, who were there to witness the moment. My grandmother passed away not long after, so there is a tinge of poignancy when I reminisce.

And who do you look up to?

Sir Alex Ferguson. In my view, he demonstrated the finest example of successful management and getting the best from your team. Sir Alex was of course also very smart and made the most of the siege mentality he instilled.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I am cautiously optimistic. With a general election looming, there is uncertainty about new legislation. But, as ever, businesses will need to be agile and while astute planning is key to commercial success, it is equally important to have the ability to pivot and react to unforeseen events.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Taberna Etrusca, on Bow Churchyard, across the road from our City office. On a sunny day sitting outside you feel like you could be in Sicily or Rimini: a glorious feeling during the working day!

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Rooftop at the Ned. The views are spectacular, and the service is second to none.

Where’s home during the week?

Walton-on-Thames. I love that it’s just a 30-minute train journey into Central London, while being close to the river and lovely green open spaces. I feel very fortunate to have the best of both worlds.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Fulwell Golf Club in Twickenham. I enjoy going there with business contacts and friends and family – it’s a golf course for all occasions!

Your firm has just passed five years of being in the City, what has been your highlight?

Taking over as head of London in February 2023 and overseeing revenue growth of 20 per cent despite all the economic challenges. I have also been proud to see so many great lawyers develop and achieve promotion. Supporting junior lawyers and promoting from within while also hiring top talent so that we can continue to deliver best-in-class legal services to our clients continues to be our modus operandi.