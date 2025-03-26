Spring Statement 2025 LIVE: Rachel Reeves set to unveil further benefit cuts

11 Downing Street. The Chancellor Rachel Reeves will issue her Spring Statement today

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to update MPs on the state of the UK economy and make a range of economic policy announcements on Wednesday afternoon at the Spring Statement.

She is also set to give updates on the government’s plan to go “further and faster” on delivering growth.

Spring Statement 2025: What is it – and when will Rachel Reeves speak?

The Spring Statement will come as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) releases its new forecasts for the UK economy.

Tax rises are not expected to be announced but the Chancellor has indicated that up to £10bn of cuts will be made to public spending.

We’ll be following the Spring Statement 2025 live below.