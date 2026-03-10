Spring into Smarter Home Protection: EZVIZ Launches Standout Deals for the Amazon Spring Sale

As the new season brings longer days and fresh beginnings, EZVIZ is turning up the excitement with a lineup of irresistible offers during the Amazon Spring Sale. Known for delivering easy-to-use smart security products, EZVIZ is giving households the perfect opportunity to refresh their home protection with technology designed for modern living.

As homes open up to the energy of spring, whether welcoming guests, receiving more deliveries, or simply spending more time outdoors, this seasonal sales on Amazon offers a timely chance to upgrade everyday security. During the Spring Sale, shoppers can enjoy limited-time savings on a curated selection of EZVIZ’s smart cameras and entryway products, making it easier to safeguard front doors, gardens, and outdoor spaces while embracing the vibrant rhythm of the season.

C8c 3K Pan-Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now £39.86, saving £10.13

Powerful outdoor protection with crystal-clear detail. With sharp 3K resolution and pan- -tilt coverage that reaches every corner, the EZVIZ C8c 3K minimizes blind spots around the home. Smart AI detection identifies people and vehicles while auto-tracking follows movement in real time, delivering accurate alerts and dependable outdoor security day and night.

EP3x Pro Video Doorbell Kit – now £75.98, saving £14.01

See more of what matters at the front door. The EZVIZ EP3x Pro features a dual-lens design, pairing a sharp 2K main lens with a downward-facing camera to monitor both visitors and packages in one view. Smart detection sends alerts for people and deliveries, while built-in 32GB local storage and solar-assisted power help keep the doorbell running smoothly without ongoing subscription fees.

C6N G1 4K Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera – now £36.09, saving £23.9

Smarter indoor monitoring with full-room visibility. The EZVIZ C6N G1 captures ultra-clear video and uses a pan-and-tilt design to provide near-360° room coverage, ensuring nothing goes unseen. Smart motion tracking automatically follows activity and sends instant alerts, while two-way talk allows users to check in and communicate from anywhere through the EZVIZ app.

