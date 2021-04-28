Spain set to open doors to Brits from June

Spain will open its doors to British holidaymakers from June after discussions between the two governments on using digital health passes to ensure safe travel.

Fernando Valdes Verelst, Spain’s tourism minister, said that it was pushing for Britain’s so-called “vaccine passport” to be “mutually recognised”.

His comments came as transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the government would retool the current NHS Covid-19 app to allow travel.

In comments reported by the Sun, Verelst said: “June will be the start of the recovery of tourism in Spain.

“By then, we will have a digital vaccination certificate in place and we will be able to reopen our borders.”

He predicted that Spain would be on the UK’s “green list” for international travel by June. Initial classifications will be shared in early May, the government has said.

“Because of the progress in our vaccine rollout with 22 per cent of our population having had their first dose already, we expect by June to be at the green light,” Verelst said.

“We are having close conversations with UK authorities and we are exchanging information on Spain’s digital system and the trial happening at our airports in May.”

Spain is one of the most popular tourism destinations for Brits, with 17.4m people flocking to its beaches and plazas a year before the pandemic.

Verelst’s comments come shortly after Greece’s tourism minister Harry Theoharis said that his country would welcome back UK tourists who have received both vaccinations and an NHS inoculation card.