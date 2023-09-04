Sophy Ridge: My advice to politicians? Just answer the question.

Sophy Ridge is set to start a new nightly show on Sky News

Sophy Ridge has set the Westminster agenda with hard-hitting interviews on her Sunday show for six years. But as she moves into a daily evening slot, she tells City A.M. she’ll always give politicians a fair shake – as long as they follow one simple rule

Over a diet coke and a bowl of pasta in a bright and buzzy Westminster restaurant, the cheery Sophy Ridge seems a long way away from the caricature of a political interviewer, all rottweiler teeth and snappy questions.

For the past six years, Ridge has helmed her own Sunday morning, hour-long show, grilling Cabinet ministers on every topic under the sun. In a world of hot takes and overblown commentary, Ridge’s willingness to spend time to get to the bottom of an issue has been a welcome tonic, and often produced more compelling interviews (and understanding) as a result – and that’s deliberate.

“My rule for interviewing is that you shouldn’t be aggressive from the outset, and in attack mode straight away. If somebody answers the question, then I tend not to think I need to be aggressive with them; they’re giving viewers what they want, airing their views,” she says.

There’s no point in being in attack mode from the start

But they must answer the question.

“Where I get frustrated as an interviewer, which I think mirrors people at home, is when they’re not being straight. By that point, you’ve earned the right to say to them what the viewer is saying at home.” She describes her style, then, as “robust.”

Ducking and diving is part of a politicians’ trade but at points in recent years it’s verged on the ridiculous. Ridge reckons too many politicians think of a good interview as one in which they make no news, and say little of any interest.

One of Ridge’s interviews with Matt Hancock, who refused to confirm how many black members of the Cabinet there were (answer: zero), went predictably viral.

Her advice? “Just be straight with people. Then you’ll have your chance to explain.”

A ROLLER-COASTER RIDE

Over the past six years of Ridge’s show, politicians have certainly had plenty to explain.

Ridge traces the beginning of the chaos in British politics to 2014 and the Scottish referendum. The south-west Londoner has dug under the skin of Brexit negotiations, Boris Johnson’s unique approach to statesmanship and Liz Truss’ tragi-comic, 44-day administration.

As she takes the reins of a new nightly show in a busy, “competitive” 7pm slot, she’s excited to get stuck into the daily political agenda.

“So many people are engaged in politics today. Back in the day we’d interview people outside Labour conference who wouldn’t know Ed Miliband was Labour leader. Now you meet people in the pub and you tell them what you do, and they’ve got views on the intricacies of Nadine Dorries’ resignation,” she laughs.

Fundamentally, she thinks, that’s because politics is at a point where it affects everybody’s lives.

“If you ask people who say they’re not interested in politics whether they’re happy with their children’s school or their rent, and it becomes apparent they are,” Ridge reckons. With the cost of living biting, schools shut due to crumbling concrete and the sharing of NHS disaster stories becoming a British pastime, it’s hard to disagree.

Personality and people dictate policy, too. There’s a space for both

The former newspaper hack, whose career with Sky began in 2010, wants to focus on the issues that matter to people beyond “the bubble” of SW1 – but she doesn’t want to lose her interest in the personalities and rivalries of Westminster.

“There’s a space for both. Personality and people also dictate policy. So there’s no harm in focussing on the people, too. And – it’s a dangerous word – I want to make it fun.”

NO COMPROMISES

Ridge has occasionally run into the sharper edges of those personalities. A direct question to Theresa May as Prime Minister – what she thought of then-US President Donald Trump using the words “grab her by the pussy” – saw Ridge’s show cut from No. 10’s list for months.

But Ridge is clear that for all the relationship building in Westminster – and she prefers to develop working relationships with advisers rather than politicians themselves – there are no compromises and “no questions off the table” when guests join her show. She will, she promises, always let them say their piece.

With a new daily show, a hugely competitive landscape and the insta-reaction of what she calls “echo chamber” twitter, Ridge would be entitled to feel a bit of pressure. Does it all keep the likeable Ridge awake at night?

“I’m the mother of two young children,” she chuckles, as she realises she’s pushed for time for afternoon rehearsals. “I don’t have a problem getting to sleep.”

The Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge begins Monday September 4, 7pm, on Sky News