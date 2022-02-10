Snoop Dogg snaps up his original label Death Row Records

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has bought Death Row Records, the label that helped launch his career with the release of his 1993 debut album, Doggystyle.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” the US rapper said in a statement.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, called it a “meaningful moment” for him.

The artist left the label in 1998 after a row about the terms of his contract following the release of his second album, Tha Doggfather.

The US rapper is set to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show in Los Angeles this weekend, alongside Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.