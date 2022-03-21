Smooth deal: PZ Cussons snaps up baby and skincare brand Childs Farm

Soap giant PZ Cussons has acquired UK baby and child skincare brand Childs Farm.

The deal has seen Joanna Jensen, the founder of the fast-growing brand, invest into the PZ Cussons subsidiary which completed the deal.

PZ Cussons now owns a 92 per cent stake in the business, valued at £36.8m.

The firms said PZ Cussons will take full ownership of the brand by the end of May 2025.

Jonathan Myers, chief executive officer of PZ Cussons, said: “As we transition from turnaround to transformation, we are delighted to take this important step to accelerate growth in our core categories and priority markets.

“Over the past decade, Joanna and her talented team have built a category-leading brand, loved by millions of parents seeking the very highest quality products for their children.

“Childs Farm is a clear leader in sustainability, demonstrating that we share a strong ethos, as PZ Cussons journeys towards our own B Corp ambition.”