SleepHalo is the wireless charger that blocks the radiation emitted from your mobile while you sleep.

Pioneered by Dave Clark, who has a track record in inventing groundbreaking products, the concept for the product was born when his wife experienced night-time migraines, and they found moving both of their mobile phones well away from the bed helped relieve her symptoms. SleepHalo can be used on either side of your bed and comes complete with a USB lead and mains plug. The product has also been shown to improve customers’ quality of sleep — in a survey carried out in June, 89% of respondents said they slept better with SleepHalo.

