One of City’s leading law bosses is heading to PR

Slaughter and May boss swaps law firm for public relations group

The senior partner of Slaughter and May is leaving the magic circle firm next year to join public relations group Brunswick.

Steve Cooke will join Brunswick as a partner in London next May 2024 to advise the company’s clients on M&A, crisis, disputes and litigation issues.

Cooke is an experienced M&A lawyer. He has been at Slaughter and May since 1982 and made partner at the firm in 1991.

He has held several leadership roles including his most recent as senior partner of the firm. He was in this position since 2016 and was due to step down from the senior position in May 2024. It was announced in September 2021 that partner Roland Turnill would take over from him.

He is also a non-executive director of Young & Co’s Brewery and is set to become chair of the company in

July 2024.

Speaking on his new role, Cooke said: “I have worked closely with Brunswick since its inception on a range of matters and have always been impressed by the breadth and depth of the firm’s expertise on issues that really matter to clients.”

“I am excited to join at a time when the firm is growing strongly and enhancing its capabilities – and the value it delivers to clients – all the time. I look forward to working with Brunswick colleagues and clients in the UK and globally,” he added.

Neal Wolin, CEO of Brunswick noted: “Steve is a truly world-class advisor and an outstanding addition to our firm. His clients have turned to him for many years for deep expertise and trusted counsel. He brings to Brunswick unrivalled experience in M&A and a broader set of critical issues facing companies globally.”

Slaughter and May managing partner, Deborah Finkler told City A.M.: “We have worked successfully alongside Brunswick for many years, and this is a great opportunity for Steve. We look forward to continuing to work with Brunswick and with Steve when he takes up his new role next year.”