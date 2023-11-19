Labour taps up City PR firm Brunswick to build ties with big business

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer is set to work with top City PR firm Brunswick to target FTSE 100 CEOs as the party seeks to build its relationship with business, according to a report.

Writing to chief executives including at Aviva, Barclays and Rolls-Royce, Starmer, according to the Mail on Sunday, wrote: “We are partnering with Brunswick Group on this work and with Sir Alan Parker, the founder and chair.”

Labour chiefs are expected to meet at the firm’s Lincoln Field’s offices in central London in mid December, the Mail reported, in a bid to focus on skills, training, growth, net zero and technology.

It comes as Labour has sought to boost its position as the party of business, with Jonathan Reynolds hosting events with SMEs and major firms at their conference last month.

Starmer, whose background is as a lawyer rather than a businessman, is hoping to use the Brunswick-led network, to “refine my thinking on economic growth”, according to the letter. Reaching higher levels of output across the UK “underpins all of my missions for government”, he reportedly wrote.

It follows a visit to Aberdeen which saw the Labour leader discuss with energy bosses and workers how to drive investment and secure clean energy jobs amid a net zero transition.

A source close to Brunswick said the firm was not advising Labour, did not work for parties or politicians, and was only helping to organise the event with business leaders and Starmer.

“It’s good that politicians have an understanding of business and businesses have an understanding of politicians,” the source said.

The top communications agency achieved worldwide income of £391m last year and describes itself as the “world’s leading critical issues firm”.

It offers its clients advice including on financial, regulatory and political issues, such as investor engagement, merges and acquisitions, antitrust, geo-political and public policy.

The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.