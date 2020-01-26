Sky poised to sign exclusive streaming deal with Disney

Sky is said to be close to signing an exclusive deal with Disney to bring the US giant’s new streaming service to its pay-TV platform.



The two companies are finalising a multi-year tie-up that will shut out rivals Virgin Media and BT, the Sunday Telegraph reported.



Read more: Netflix shows to remain on Sky after media firms ink new multi-year content deal

Disney Plus is expected to launch on Sky alongside its wider UK rollout on 24 March.



The deal means Sky customers will have access to a slate of Disney titles, from animated classics to Marvel superhero films and Pixar hits such as Toy Story.



The agreement is said to be similar to Sky’s partnership with Netflix, which was renewed last week.



That deal allows Sky Q customers to take up Netflix’s basic plan as part of their subscription, while the streaming firm’s show and films are integrated into the pay-TV operator’s home screen.



It will be the latest distribution deal inked by Comcast-owned Sky as it looks to offer subscribers a range of content options amid a boom in streaming services.



The firm signed an integration arrangement with BBC iPlayer in November and has extended its programming deals with Channel 4, Channel 5 and Warner Media.



Read more: Sky boss calls for ‘urgency’ over social media regulation

However, the company is not thought to be interested in a tie-up with Britbox — the streaming service launched by the BBC and ITV last year.



Disney Plus, which will cost £5.99 per month, was launched in the US in November as a new rival to Netflix and bagged more than 10m subscribers on its first day.

