Six Nations: England U20 crop must be given chance to shine

BATH, ENGLAND – MARCH 8: England’s Junior Kpoku during the 2024 Six Nations Under 20s Championship match between England U20 and Ireland U20 at The Recreation Ground on March 8, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

While England’s senior men’s team scuppered Ireland’s chance of securing back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams at the weekend, the Under 20 side have achieved a bigger feat in recent weeks.

The youthful side’s 32-32 draw with Ireland at the weekend ended hopes across the Irish Sea of three consecutive Six Nations U20 Grand Slams.

And while the senior side will need other results to go their way to win the Six Nations, England’s youngsters simply need to outscore Ireland this weekend.

They sit on 18 points after four games while their title rivals sit one point back on 17.

England within reach

And given the order of fixtures on Friday, England will know what they need to do by the closing moments of their match against France.

Ireland begin the final round at 7pm against Scotland, with Wales and Italy competing 30 minutes later. England go at 8pm in France.

A victory on Friday and the Six Nations title, their first since 2021, would put the pathway system as a whole in good stead.

And with youth playing such a vital role in the senior side’s incredible victory over Ireland last weekend, the success of the U20s will not only please their coach Mark Mapletoft but also senior boss Steve Borthwick.

For a number of years perceived success in the age groups hasn’t necessarily translated to senior international level, while nations such as France, who won U20 titles before a senior Six Nations, and South Africa and Ireland, who use strong schools systems to develop players for the Springboks, have seemingly found success at the highest level.

“People often ask: ‘aren’t France doing amazingly well, aren’t Ireland doing amazingly well?’” Mapletoft told City A.M. last month.

“Well, the last time we played them at U18 level we beat France 41-0 and Ireland 56-14. So if we’re not doing well, they must be wondering what they’re not doing well.”

Protect the crop

And he is right. This crop of players includes some of the best we have seen on the circuit in a number of years.

Sale Sharks prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is being coached by England international Joe Marler on the sidelines, while Junior Kpoku is packing down with the likes of South Africa captain Siya Kolisi at Racing 92.

Henry Pollock’s performances at back row have thrust him into the media spotlight while Afolabi Fasogbon is a prop with a bright future.

But as Mapletoft said recently, the biggest issue is getting these players to play at the highest level for their clubs.

It is all well and good winning an U20 Six Nations title on Friday night but if those players then are restricted in their ability to play for clubs then what’s the point?

If these players are the future of England’s long-term plan under Borthwick then they need to be given the chance to prove they deserve a shot in the big time. Five games across one spring per year isn’t enough.

England are at a crossroads where their senior team have seemingly turned a corner and their age-grade group are on the verge of winning a Six Nations title.

But the mark of a good setup is longevity and continued success, something Ireland and New Zealand have been able to boast.

Fans will therefore be hoping that this is simply the beginning of a bright new era for the entirety of English rugby rather than a flash in the pan that fizzles out in a couple of months.