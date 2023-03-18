Silicon Valley Bank UK paid out £15m in bonuses to top execs just days after HSBC rescue deal

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: A worker (C) tells people that the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is closed on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Silicon Valley Bank’s UK arm handed out over 15 million pounds ($18 million) in bonuses days after its rescue deal this week by HSBC, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Payouts to staff including senior executives were signed off by HSBC earlier in the week, the report said, adding that the bonuses would not have been paid this week if SVB UK had not been acquired while still solvent.

Sky cited sources familiar with the matter as saying the bonus pool was “modest” at 15 million to 20 million pounds.

SVB UK and HSBC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In the U.S., parent company SVB Financial Group said on Friday it had filed for a court-supervised reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to seek buyers for its assets, days after former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. regulators.

Reuters – Jyoti Narayan