Shift4 partners with Zero Hash with aim to build a one-stop fiat and crypto solution

Crypto infrastructure platform Zero Hash has teamed up with integrated payment and commerce technology firm Shift4 to work on building a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for Web3 merchants.

Both companies claim the fragmentation of products and providers for Web3 merchants has created approval rate challenges and high fees, leading to a partnership aiming to build a best-in-class crypto on-ramp, including customer identity verification, liquidity, custody and settlement.

By integrating Zero Hash’s crypto infrastructure into Shift4’s fiat payments infrastructure, Shift4 can now provide a one stop fiat and crypto solution for web3 merchants.

“We needed a trusted partner to enhance our onboarding process for crypto merchants,” said Pietro Moran, Director of Crypto at Shift4.

“After evaluating all available solutions, we determined that Zero Hash was the right fit for us in terms of their leading expertise, pace of innovation, and overall capabilities. Zero Hash’s end-to-end turnkey crypto infrastructure enables Shift4 to power crypto merchants globally with best in class fees and authorization rates and a product that just works.”

His views were echoed by Zero Hash founder Edward Woodford.



“Shift4 is a leader in offering reliable and trusted traditional payments infrastructure for merchants globally,” said the CEO.

“Zero Hash believes embedding crypto infrastructure into trusted brands like Shift4 will be essential to ushering in the next wave of adoption and unlocking utility for web3 merchants.

“We’re delighted Shift4, a publicly traded company, has partnered with Zero Hash. It’s further validation that global innovators trust Zero Hash with their critical crypto infrastructure.”