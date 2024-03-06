Sheffield Wednesday cancel signing of £20m international over domestic violence claims

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MARCH 24: Nico Schulz of Germany celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships Group C qualifying match between Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruyff Arena on March 24, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday have dropped their interest in signing German defender Nico Schulz following pressure from fans concerned at allegations of domestic violence against him.

Schulz is a former Germany international who once carried a £21m price tag but is now a free agent and had been training with Wednesday with a view to signing a short-term contract.

That plan provoked outcry amid some supporters, however, as the 30-year-old went on trial last month for three counts of domestic violence against his former partner.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has now announced that the second-tier club will not be pursuing their interest in ex-Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim left-back Schulz.

“I would not normally speak after a game about a player who is not here, that’s not in my mind, but I have made a final decision,” said Rohl.

“I’ve said before with transfers that I always look to the whole picture, and that was the same in this case.

“I’m very happy with my team here, I know Kristian Pedersen will come back soon, and that’s the reason why I will stay with my squad. Nico Schulz will not be coming.”

Rohl has been in the market for additions to his squad as he attempts to steer the Owls out of a fiercely competitive Championship relegation zone.

Schulz’s availability caught his fellow German’s eye and he was invited to train with the Hillsborough outfit to demonstrate his fitness and performance levels.

But it also sparked concern among the fanbase and the Sheffield Wednesday Women’s Supporters Group published an open letter calling on Rohl not to sign his compatriot.

Schulz appeared in court in Germany last month charged with abusing his former partner, including allegedly kicking, choking and hitting her as well as spitting in her face.

He denied the accusations, which prompted Dortmund to cancel his contract last year, and the case was dropped after he agreed a financial settlement with his ex-partner, who then declined to testify.

As a condition of the trial being discontinued, Schulz was also ordered by the court to make payments totalling £128,000 to domestic violence charities.

Rohl, who joined Wednesday in October, has boosted the club’s survival chances with a run of five wins from their last six Championship games. They lie 23rd but are just six points off 12th.