Share price special: LSE's best-performing stocks in the last decade, with jumps of 1,000 per cent+

Ocado, Jet2 and JD Sports are among the big-name companies which have seen their share prices jump over 1,000 per cent in the past 10 years.

In total, 41 stocks across the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and AIM have seen their share prices climb by over 1,000 per cent between September 2011 and September 2021.

Just over a third (34 per cent) of these are listed on the UK’s Main Market, showing investors that you do not necessarily need to make more speculative investments in AIM listed companies to achieve major growth, according to new research shared with City A.M. this morning.

The top performer over the period is Ashtead, the FTSE 100 industrial equipment supplier has seen its share price rise an astronomical 3,910 per cent.

The firm has consistently reported annual double-digit revenue and earnings growth, which has been reflected in the rising share price, data from Bowmore Asset Management showed.

Number two on the list is FTSE 250 fund manager, Liontrust. Its stock has risen 3,120 per cent in a decade as its range of high-performing ethical and sustainable funds has attracted significant levels of institutional investment.

The next two best-performing stocks have been miniature wargame maker Games Workshop and magazine publisher Future, with 2,690 per cent and 2,580 per cent increases respectively.

Games Workshop has seen demand for their products go through the roof during lockdown. Future has reported several earnings upgrades in recent years, with the firm having considerable success in monetising its editorial content

Tech and e-com dominate

Dominating the list of stocks to have risen 1,000 per cent or more are firms that have adopted tech-driven business models.

These account for almost half (43 per cent) of the Main Market stocks to have risen over 1,000 per cent.

Online grocery retailer, Ocado, share price has risen 1,690 per cent. This is partly due to its proprietary technology which uses robots to pick groceries

Ocado has licensed this technology to supermarkets around the world and it’s the growth potential in this area which has excited investors.

Other firms embracing technology include gambling firm Entain, owner of the Ladbrokes and Coral brands. Entain has developed a proprietary tech platform to personalise the betting experience for its customers.

Package holiday provider Jet2, which unlike many of its peers is online-only, is another whose use of technology has been rewarded. Its shares have jumped 1,350 per cent in 10 years.

Its lower cost base, due to a lack of physical stores, means it has been able to deliver better earnings growth than many of its peers.

Athleisure clothing retailer JD Sports also makes it onto the list. Once again, a strong online presence has helped accelerate growth and kept it ahead of its rivals.

For example, despite multiple periods of store closures during a Covid-impacted year to January 2021, strong online sales helped the firm retain ‘substantially all’ of its record profitability from the previous year.

Top 10 best-performing LSE stocks since 2011

“Investors looking for significant growth don’t need to pin all their hopes on companies listed at the smaller and arguable more speculative end of the market,” said Charles Incledon, client director at Bowmore,.

Over a third of companies that have seen their share prices climb by more than 1,000% over the past decade are listed on the Main Market.

“This demonstrates that investors can achieve exponential growth from steady, high-quality companies. Investors should look for firms that have high returns on capital and are able to scale and compound those returns over time,” Incledon told City A.M.

“Whilst hundreds of companies, particularly on AIM, have seen their share prices rise over 1,000 per cent, many can’t sustain those levels and often seen the share price retreat as fast as they climbed.”

“Only a select few are able to sustain their returns for more than a decade,” he concluded.