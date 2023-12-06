‘Shambles’: Scotland fans denied Euro 2024 tickets by ‘technical error’

Scotland fans hoping for Euro 2024 tickets found the sale called off at the last minute on Wednesday

Scotland fans have criticised a Euro 2024 ticket “shambles” which delayed the start of the controversial sales process to official supporter club members.

Up to 10,000 members of the Scottish Football Association’s Scotland Supporters Club were due to start buying tickets for the three group games at noon on Wednesday only for it to be postponed at the last minute by what the SFA called a “technical error”.

The Tartan Army were still reeling from the sobering impact of ticket prices in excess of £500 for the opening match with hosts Germany. The sale is now due to start at noon on Thursday.

“Today should have been a day of celebration for the Tartan Army getting their hands on a ticket for the upcoming Euros. The reality is that it has turned in to a shambles,” said the Association of Tartan Army Clubs.

“We are extremely disappointed and concerned that there was no supporter consultation in advance of the ticket sale schedule and methodology. The opportunity was there.

“Additionally, we would have expected the SFA to have consulted with other participating nations in order to identify best practice. This was a serious failing.”

SSC members were later sent another email telling them that new access codes would be sent out on Thursday morning ahead of the noon start.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unfortunate technical issue that delayed today’s sale of Uefa Euro 2024 tickets,” the email added.

PA