Serving Met Police officer arrested over disappearance of London woman

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested over the disappearance of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who was last seen a week ago.

Everard was last seen at 9:30pm on Wednesday 3 March, when she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, South London.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave called the arrest “shocking and deeply disturbing”, describing it as a significant development.

He told British media that the officer was not on duty at the time of Everard’s disappearance but said he could not give details on whether the pair knew each other.

Police have launched an extensive search to find Everard, with officers searching streets and nearby areas on her route home.

Police said the officer remains in custody, while a woman was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

