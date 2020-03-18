Selfridges shuts after London staff test positive for coronavirus

Luxury department store Selfridges has closed its doors after three members of staff contracted coronavirus.



The retailer, which yesterday said it was planning to cut hours, announced this morning that its four stores across London, Birmingham and Manchester will close this evening.



This morning the department store said that three employees at its flagship Knightsbridge store had tested positive for coronavirus.



“Those impacted are in self-isolation and recovering well at home,” a spokesperson said.



“All our teams are aware. The health and wellbeing of our customers and team members remains our utmost priority and we are rigorously following all guidance from Public Health England.”



Harrods also announced today that it is phasing the closure of its restaurants. From today seven restaurants including the Harrods tea room will be shut.



Meanwhile Debenhams has reduced trading hours across its stores and stepped up health and safety measures.

“Over the coming days we expect to see more businesses take pragmatic decisions to reduce opening hours and temporarily close their doors to provide long-term protection for employees and balance sheets,” Jace Tyrell, chief executive of the New West End Company, said.



“West End retail, entertainment and leisure has experienced many challenges and changes over its two century history, and I’m confident it has the strength to return renewed once restrictions are lifted.”

