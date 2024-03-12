ScotRail: Over £1.5m paid out because of delays, cancellations and disruption

ScotRail was nationalised in 2022.(Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

ScotRail has paid out more than £1.5m in compensation since being nationalised, according to new figures.

Following a slew of failings by former operator Abellio, the rail service was brought into public ownership in 2022.

Now, figures released to the Scottish Tories under freedom of information legislation show a total of £1,526,649.92 was paid out since April 1, 2022, as a result of delays, cancellations or disruptions.

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson described the level of compensation as “absolutely staggering” and called for the Scottish Government to come up with a plan to improve the country’s railway.

He added: “Taxpayers are footing an enormous bill as a result of the SNP typically overpromising and underdelivering.

“Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures promised a bright new future for our railways under nationalisation, but the exact opposite has occurred.

“Suffering passengers have had to endure endless delays, cancellations and disruption to services as a result of the overwhelming failures from successive SNP transport ministers.

“Within weeks, journeys had been axed and an emergency timetable had to be put in place.”

He also said: “Given Fiona Hyslop now has a sole focus on transport in the SNP cabinet, she must urgently outline a real vision for the rail network.

“She should be pulling out all the stops to encourage people onto public transport and to reduce these compensation payments.”

In the year to March 31, 2023, ScotRail generated a revenue of £265.4m and pre-tax losses of £118,000.