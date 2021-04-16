Science Museum faces climate pressure after Shell revealed as 'major sponsor'

The Science Museum has come under fire today as it revealed that Shell is a “major sponsor” of its flagship climate exhibition.

The exhibition set for its reopening on 19 May, will focus on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, which Shell has said is “essential for society to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

“Shell seeks to have access to an additional 25 million tonnes a year of CCS capacity by 2035,” it said in the fossil fuel giants sponsor bio.

Read more: Banking giants pour $3.8 trillion into fossil fuels since Paris agreement

In the run-up to the UK’s hosting of COP26, the exhibition was designed to boast the country’s climate clean tech but has instead reminded scientists of the grip fossil fuel funding has on British institutions.

Scientists for Global Responsibility have called the museum’s move “staggeringly out-of-step and irresponsible”, while campaigners have claimed the museum is boosting Shell’s greenwashing.

“It beggars belief that this iconic British institution has freely chosen to link up with Shell to sponsor their flagship climate exhibition at such a crucial time,” professor emeritus of Geophysical and Climate Hazards at University College London, Bill McGuire, said.

“I can only conclude that they simply don’t care and have no interest whatsoever in playing a responsible role in tackling the climate emergency.”

Read more: COP26: Is the City ready for its leading role in the fight against climate change?

The Science Museum Group (SMG) has already faced pressure in recent weeks over its partnerships with the oil companies BP and Equinor which have led to climate talk speakers walking out on their commitments.

Journalist George Monbiot, environmentalist Mark Lynas and comedian Robin Ince have all stepped away from the museum’s climate talks in protest.

City A.M. has contacted the Science Museum for comment.