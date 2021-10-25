Savile Row's Gieves & Hawkes faces being wound-up

Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes is facing the threat of closure due to its parent company’s financial problems.

Without a new backer, the 250-year old firm and its sister firm Kent & Curwen could be wound up, according to The Times.

The tailor’s Chinese owner Trinity Limited is controlled by the Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, presently weathering a debt crisis.

There will be a vote in Hong Kong on November 4 to determine what happens to the brands.

A restructuring firm has been called in as liquidators seek a buyer. A source said there had been a fruitless attempt to find another Chinese business with links to Shandong Ruyi that could take over the tailoring companies.

The Times’ source said they were “confident” a buyer could be found. “It is a strong heritage name and has been trading well since reopening. The problem has been getting a formal sale process under way. This winding-up process should provide certainty.”