Santander beats forecasts following strong UK performance

Santander has beaten forecasts with a net profit jump and a solid performance in the UK.

The Spanish bank reported operating income growth, pulling in more than £3.4bn in the nine months to 30 September, up from £2.79bn in the same period in 2020.

As one of the UK’s largest mortgage providers, Santander has secured £5.2bn of net mortgage growth as the country’s housing market brushes itself down following a house buying boom.

“Although GDP has recovered in 2021, uncertainties remain for the UK economy. We anticipate the ongoing effects of Covid-19, supply chain disruption and dislocation in the labour market are likely to have an impact on the sustainability of the recovery while inflationary pressures and the impact on interest rates are likely to have implications for bank earnings,” the bank said in its trading update this morning.

