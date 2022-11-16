Sage posts humble growth as cloud business bolsters full year

City of London

Software firm Sage Group posted humble growth this morning with its cloud business leading the way.

The London-listed company posted organic recurring revenue growth of nine per cent to £1.82bn in the full year, underpinned by Sage Business Cloud growth of 24 per cent.

Northern Europe (UK & Ireland) achieved organic recurring revenue growth of seven per cent to £419m and organic total revenue growth of six per cent to £425m.

Its cloud business penetration is now 90 per cent, up from 86 per cent in the prior year, while subscription penetration is 93 per cent, up from 90 per cent in the prior year.

EBITDA increased by three per cent to £468m, with margin decreasing slightly to 24 per cent, with statutory operating profit also dipping by two per cent to £367m due to the change in recurring and non-recurring items.

Commenting on the results, CEO Steve Hare said: “While we are mindful of macroeconomic uncertainties, I am confident that our resilient business model together with our strategy for delivering efficient growth, centred on our expanding digital network, will enable us to create further long-term value for all our stakeholders.”