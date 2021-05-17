Sadiq Khan has called on Londoners to “support British businesses” and to come back into central London as Covid restrictions are eased further in England today.

Khan said people outside the capital should not despair about the limited opportunities to currently travel overseas and that “everything you need is in London”.

Tens of thousands of pubs and restaurants will welcome indoor patrons for the first time in 2021 today, with six people from up to two households able to meet inside.

Groups of up to 30 are now allowed to meet in outdoor areas at hospitality venues, while things like cinemas, theatres and galleries are now also open to the public.

Boris Johnson last night urged people to act with “a heavy dose of caution” as the economy opens up further.

Speaking to Sky News today, Khan was bullish on people getting back to restaurants and pubs to stimulate London’s economy now restrictions have been eased.

“It is important that we of course have a good time, stay safe but also protect jobs,” he said.

“The reality is that one out of five Londoners works in hospitality or culture and so you can safely have a great time and also support British business.”

“We have begun the biggest domestic tourism campaign London has ever seen encouraging Londoners to come back to the West End and encouraging those across the country, who maybe a bit crestfallen that they cannot go on their international holidays – don’t worry everything you need is in London.”

Johnson warned the nation on Friday that the target date of lifting most or all restrictions on 21 June may slip due to the increasing prevalence of the new Indian Covid variant in Bolton and some parts of London.

It comes after around 120 people from India carrying the virus came into the country in April.