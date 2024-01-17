Boeing 737 Max 9: Ryanair ‘can’t rule out’ further delivery delays after Alaska Airlines blowout

The crisis engulfing Boeing has dominated media headlines over the last week.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary has said he can’t rule out further Boeing aircraft delivery delays, amid the ongoing fallout from the Alaska Airlines’ flight blowout.

O’Leary told reporters at a conference in London that he wasn’t yet concerned the incident would have a significant impact, but said “you couldn’t rule it out.”

“If there’s another issue with a Boeing aircraft anywhere in the world in the next 2, 3, 4 months, you know, there’ll be a big pile on on top of Boeing again. So it’s a possibility that couldn’t be ruled out because ultimately safety has to be number one and if there is another issue, it will be investigated.”

The US planemaker has come under intense scrutiny after an emergency exit blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight 16,000 feet in the air, forcing a dramatic emergency landing. Hundreds of 737 Max 9 jets have been grounded for inspection as a result and Boeing’s share price has fallen.

Tokyo-headquartered All Nippon Airways was separately force to land after a crack was discovered in the cockpit window of a Boeing aircraft.

Ryanair, a huge Boeing customer, has been one of the most vocal critics following the incident. Whilst the Dublin carrier doesn’t own any of the Max 9 aircraft-types involved, O’Leary has warned it will likely fall five to ten aircraft short in its peak 2024 summer season due to delivery delays.

Analysts have speculated there is a chance the fallout from the incident could hit deliveries of Ryanair’s 737 Max-10s. The firm has billions worth of the jets on order, which are expected to come in by 2027.

The Max-10 is currently being certified for use by the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with approval expected to come in fourth quarter.

O’Leary dismissed claims that Ryanair’s order, the biggest place by an Irish company for US manufactured goods, could be pushed back. “I don’t believe there will be any significant delays, the aircraft is already built, we think it is a great aircraft by the way,” he said.

However, he added certification could be delayed until 2025. “I’m not sure whether they’ll get it certified by 2024, but I’m absolutely certain the Max 10 will get certified.”

Ryanair has had a tenuous relationship with Boeing in recent years, often tussling with the planemaker over delivery issues and supply chain snarl-ups. O’Leary revealed today the airline had increased the number of engineers overseeing the company’s Seattle production lines from six to 12 following the Alaska Airlines incident.

“We all as an industry want to be seen to be investing more in quality control and what is coming off the line,” he said. The carrier is also raising the number of engineers at Boeing’s major supplier, Spirit AeroSystems.

Despite the issues, he insisted he had “full confidence” in the company’s top executives, including chief executive Dave Calhoun.