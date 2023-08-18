Russia claims it shot down a Ukraine drone over central Moscow

The Kremlin

Russia shot down a Ukrainian drone over central Moscow early on Friday and some fragments fell on an exposition centre, officials said.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the drone was shot down about 4am (1am GMT) and there were no injuries or fire caused by the fragments.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of the fragments fell on the grounds of the Expocentre, an exhibition complex adjacent to the Moscow City commercial and office complex that was hit twice by drones in the past month.

The area is about 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) west of the Kremlin.

The defence ministry called the latest incident “another terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime”.

Press Association – AP