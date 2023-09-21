Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox and News Corp

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced he is bowing out from his roles as chairman of Fox Corporation and executive chairman of News Corp.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced he is stepping down from his roles as chairman of Fox Corporation and executive chairman of News Corp.

He will become chairman emeritus of the two corporations, Fox revealed in a news release on Thursday, meaning he will take on the duties of the chair during any absence of the chair.

In a memo to employees on Thursday, and later made public by Fox, Murdoch wrote: “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change.

“But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies,” the 92-year-old added, who has led the media giant since founding News Corp in 1980.

More to follow